Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 247.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,199,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,242,706 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,706,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,905,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,927,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,127,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,810,000 after purchasing an additional 616,763 shares during the last quarter.

IVE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.33. 544,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,600. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.70 and a 52-week high of $132.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.28 and its 200 day moving average is $110.15.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

