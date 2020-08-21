Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 156,260 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 97.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 156,260 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in HP by 400.0% during the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 87.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.23. 7,457,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,663,633. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.96. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. HP had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 295.77%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HP to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores purchased 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $222,345.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 80,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,835. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.