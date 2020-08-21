Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 220 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 697,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $3,036,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.17. The company has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.49%.

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.08.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

