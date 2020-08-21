Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,470 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 77,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,477,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 423,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after acquiring an additional 222,361 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 73,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.87. 989,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,270. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $38.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.97.

