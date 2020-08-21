Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 37,229 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,229 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 2,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,558,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 9,449,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,598 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,239,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,660,799. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.09. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $55.45.

