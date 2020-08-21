Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 520,064 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520,064 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.36% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $29,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,154,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6,354.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,478,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,733,000 after buying an additional 2,439,670 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 932,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,030,000 after buying an additional 448,520 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 240.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,624,000 after buying an additional 268,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,305,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,908,000 after buying an additional 228,263 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.52. The company had a trading volume of 328,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,128. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $77.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.42.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

