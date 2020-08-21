Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,779 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 52.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,779 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COR. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.5% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $127,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Iv Aiv Gp L.L.C. Crp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $249,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,251,717 shares of company stock valued at $281,447,061 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

COR traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.08. 264,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,539. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. CoreSite Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $130.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.29.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The firm had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

