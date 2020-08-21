Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $10.78 Million Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 138,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.22% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RS. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,490,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,380,000 after purchasing an additional 94,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

RS stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.49. The company had a trading volume of 546,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 1 year low of $70.57 and a 1 year high of $122.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.22.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.96. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

