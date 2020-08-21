Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $2.85 Million Position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 91.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 14.6% in the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Macy’s by 5.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 35.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Macy’s by 11.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

NYSE:M traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.26. 16,613,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,973,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.24. Macy’s Inc has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $18.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.32. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Macy`s (NYSE:M)

Comments


