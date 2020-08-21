Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $2.85 Million Position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 91.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 14.6% in the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Macy’s by 5.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 35.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Macy’s by 11.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

NYSE:M traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.26. 16,613,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,973,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.24. Macy’s Inc has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $18.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.32. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

