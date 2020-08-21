Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $91.36 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,140,696 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,355,000. United Rentals comprises approximately 2.6% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 1.58% of United Rentals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 1,953.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in United Rentals by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in United Rentals by 456.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on URI shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.73.

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares in the company, valued at $317,948.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

URI stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.06. 464,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,576. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $186.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

