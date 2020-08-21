Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,305,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,123,848,000 after purchasing an additional 289,836 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,740,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,860,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890,461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,296,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,351,031,000 after purchasing an additional 787,145 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,394,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $841,357,000 after purchasing an additional 969,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,602,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

PGR traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $91.82. 2,085,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,387,106. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.15. The stock has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Benchmark lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.62.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $1,183,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,223,844.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $252,527.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,823 shares of company stock worth $3,772,381. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

