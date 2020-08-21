Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 83.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,017 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 34,992 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,110,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,846,010,000 after purchasing an additional 528,871 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,401,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454,341 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,407,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,001,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,161 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.40. 3,584,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,469,971. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $102.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

