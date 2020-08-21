Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives $54.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

WLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:WLK traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.09. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 840,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,087,000 after buying an additional 518,844 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 124.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 906,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,648,000 after purchasing an additional 503,613 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 9.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,741,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,810,000 after purchasing an additional 329,022 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 1,307.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 229,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 143.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 329,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 194,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

