Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Receives $27.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.12.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YELP. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Yelp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 12,242 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,091,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,782 shares of company stock valued at $363,347. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yelp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,954 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yelp by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Yelp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 24,982 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in Yelp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 18,507 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Yelp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 42,062 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.14. The company had a trading volume of 73,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,751. Yelp has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Yelp will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

