Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) to announce earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.74. Arthur J Gallagher & Co posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BofA Securities downgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.17.

AJG stock traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.47. 1,267,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,836. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.42 and a 200-day moving average of $94.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $943,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $97,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,998.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,200 shares of company stock worth $1,416,390. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,206,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.