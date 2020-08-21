Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) to Hold

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get Chuy's alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CHUY. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.07. 111,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,184. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average of $16.55.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.55. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chuy’s news, Director Ira L. Zecher sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $55,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,936.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie purchased 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $50,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,477 shares in the company, valued at $826,720.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Chuy’s in the second quarter worth $895,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Chuy’s by 72.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 42,551 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s in the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chuy’s by 86.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 29,342 shares during the last quarter.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.