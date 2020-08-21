Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) to Buy

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CBIO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.32. 155,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,214. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $117.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.32. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $8.94.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBIO. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Colorado Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $63,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

