Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) to “Buy”

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of CCAP stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.30. 5,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,232. The stock has a market cap of $346.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 334.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 58,851 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 470.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 126,491 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $823,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 19.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

There is no company description available for Crescent Capital BDC Inc

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit