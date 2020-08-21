Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) to “Buy”

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of CCAP stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.30. 5,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,232. The stock has a market cap of $346.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 334.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 58,851 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 470.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 126,491 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $823,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 19.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

