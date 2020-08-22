$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.23. Retail Properties of America reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.21). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.42%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RPAI. TheStreet cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of RPAI stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.20. 1,384,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,281. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 620.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAI. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after buying an additional 586,106 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 392,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 207,105 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 516,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 102,360 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 232.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 50,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

