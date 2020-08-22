-$0.62 EPS Expected for Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) to post ($0.62) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atreca’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.79). Atreca posted earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atreca will report full-year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($2.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.91). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atreca.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05.

BCEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In other Atreca news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $92,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 428,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,955,278.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 4,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $92,218.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at $73,209.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,472 shares of company stock worth $1,642,723 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atreca by 170.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Atreca during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Atreca during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Atreca by 105.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Atreca during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

BCEL stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.49. 136,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,396. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of -0.39. Atreca has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $29.35.

Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

