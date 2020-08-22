$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) will announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WP Carey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.19. WP Carey reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WP Carey will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover WP Carey.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. WP Carey’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 75.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in WP Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,082. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. WP Carey has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $93.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.76.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

