$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.28. Verisk Analytics posted earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.64.

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total value of $2,752,442.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,784 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,924. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 727,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 121.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 10.8% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,255,000 after purchasing an additional 97,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 80.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 24,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.65. The stock had a trading volume of 689,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,959. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.30. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $192.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

