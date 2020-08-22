$1.31 EPS Expected for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will report earnings of $1.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Target’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Target reported earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full-year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Target.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. Target’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,219. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Target by 888.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 250.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 208.7% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 463 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGT traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,056,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,635,743. The company has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.79. Target has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $156.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target (TGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.