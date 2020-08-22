$1.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) will post sales of $1.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year sales of $6.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SFM. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.47.

NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,960,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,744. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $615,820.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel D. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $119,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 775,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 118,343 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 24.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,383,000 after acquiring an additional 397,504 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 314.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 395,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 300,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 76.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 35,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.