$15.29 Million in Sales Expected for TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) will announce $15.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.40 million and the lowest is $12.70 million. TherapeuticsMD posted sales of $23.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year sales of $59.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.90 million to $63.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $148.13 million, with estimates ranging from $117.70 million to $183.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 1,170.63% and a negative net margin of 304.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TherapeuticsMD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $1.20 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.64.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Finizio acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,335,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,086,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 308,531 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,310,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 328,390 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 551,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 92,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXMD stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,872,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,082. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The firm has a market cap of $457.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.33.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

