$19.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will post sales of $19.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.74 billion and the lowest is $19.31 billion. Target posted sales of $18.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full year sales of $83.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.81 billion to $84.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $85.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $83.81 billion to $87.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $493,244.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,875,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,219. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,349,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,534 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Target by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $832,990,000 after buying an additional 3,081,398 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $625,413,000 after buying an additional 4,087,269 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,340,745 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $496,529,000 after buying an additional 202,855 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,482 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,007,000 after buying an additional 114,717 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.63. 7,056,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,635,743. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.79. Target has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $156.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

