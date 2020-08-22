35,000 Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Acquired by Strycker View Capital LLC

Strycker View Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,000. FTI Consulting makes up 4.4% of Strycker View Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Strycker View Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of FTI Consulting as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 386,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,255,000 after acquiring an additional 168,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,824,000 after acquiring an additional 25,783 shares during the period. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 671.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 34,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCN. Sidoti upgraded FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.33.

FCN traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,201. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $144.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.24.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $607.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.02 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at $992,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $599,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,124.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

