$454.95 Million in Sales Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to post $454.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $462.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $447.90 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $756.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($26.40) by $11.95. The company had revenue of $535.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.71 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 33.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Nabors Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Nabors Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $10,849,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 18.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 301,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 46,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 287,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 56,654 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NBR traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.40. The company had a trading volume of 614,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,740. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $300.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.88. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $167.50.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

