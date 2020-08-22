$464.93 Million in Sales Expected for Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) will announce sales of $464.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $457.00 million and the highest is $471.80 million. Covanta reported sales of $465.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Covanta.

Get Covanta alerts:

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.27 million. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVA. UBS Group raised shares of Covanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Covanta in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.69.

CVA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.21. 828,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,212. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 1.24. Covanta has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $17.97.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Broglio sold 6,000 shares of Covanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $58,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,685.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Covanta by 225.0% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 106,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 73,525 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the second quarter worth $941,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 157.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 35,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 21,917 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 35.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 18,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 10.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covanta (CVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.