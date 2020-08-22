$560.10 Million in Sales Expected for MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) will post $560.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $574.80 million and the lowest is $549.00 million. MRC Global posted sales of $942.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MRC Global.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.81 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRC shares. ValuEngine raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Northland Securities started coverage on MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on MRC Global from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MRC Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MRC Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 130.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 74,404 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth about $15,660,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after buying an additional 120,480 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 2,560.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRC traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.56. 328,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,018. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $15.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.32.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MRC Global (MRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.