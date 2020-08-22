$6.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to post $6.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.80 billion and the lowest is $6.35 billion. Deere & Company reported sales of $8.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year sales of $28.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.10 billion to $28.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $30.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.17 billion to $32.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. William Blair raised Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.80.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,009,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,291,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,764,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,051 shares of company stock worth $5,061,845. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DE stock traded up $8.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.50. 6,444,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,671. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $202.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

