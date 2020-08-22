6,359 Shares in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Bought by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 144.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 22,470 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5,718.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 105.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 36,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 20.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.13.

OLLI stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,876. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $110.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.76.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $349.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $433,291.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.