$690.59 Million in Sales Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report sales of $690.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $672.80 million to $707.49 million. Verisk Analytics reported sales of $652.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.64.

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.65. 689,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,959. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $192.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total transaction of $2,752,442.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,784 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,924. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,306,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,770,000 after purchasing an additional 439,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,503,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,866,000 after acquiring an additional 158,743 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,356,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,104,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 30.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,254,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,792,000 after acquiring an additional 292,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 156.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,239,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,186,000 after acquiring an additional 756,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

