Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Decreased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $102.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,584,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,827. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $102.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.19, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.03 and a 200-day moving average of $89.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

