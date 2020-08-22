AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Lifted by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.8% of Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 7.0% during the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 72.8% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 54,010 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in AbbVie by 664.9% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 118,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 102,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 50.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.87.

ABBV traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $94.86. 5,238,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,860,005. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.26.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

