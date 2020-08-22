AceD (ACED) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7,071.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One AceD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. AceD has a total market capitalization of $665,970.10 and approximately $7,071.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded down 36.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001463 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 67.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,423,202 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

