Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 6,405 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 246.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza comprises about 0.4% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $210,646,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,195,000 after purchasing an additional 362,049 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,071,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 828.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,794,000 after purchasing an additional 219,716 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of DPZ stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $419.70. The stock had a trading volume of 368,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,965. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $423.55. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.96.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $403.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cfra raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.69.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,330 shares of company stock valued at $8,231,685. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.