Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 738 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the quarter. DexCom comprises approximately 0.5% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.4% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 253.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in DexCom by 10.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter worth about $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 6,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.47, for a total value of $2,390,117.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.49, for a total transaction of $602,114.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,762 shares of company stock worth $22,493,608 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $426.90. 584,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,826. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 194.93, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.28 and a twelve month high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DexCom from $377.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on DexCom from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.95.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

