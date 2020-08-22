Aigen Investment Management LP Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 20,000.0% during the first quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 1,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,155,000 after buying an additional 33,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

LMT traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $389.57. The stock had a trading volume of 995,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,351. The firm has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

