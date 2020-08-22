Aigen Investment Management LP Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 263.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,823 shares during the quarter. Comerica comprises about 0.5% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.07% of Comerica worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Comerica by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 1,236.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMA traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $38.37. 1,137,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,525. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.83. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $73.43.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. Comerica had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 34.83%.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comerica from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Comerica from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Comerica from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.31.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

