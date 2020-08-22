Aigen Investment Management LP Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,968 shares during the period. Reinsurance Group of America accounts for approximately 0.5% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.88.

RGA stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.36. 334,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,037. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.13. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

