Aigen Investment Management LP Has $4.75 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 104.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,432 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group makes up 0.6% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,576,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,935,000 after acquiring an additional 348,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,223,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,488,000 after acquiring an additional 745,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,749,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,260,000 after acquiring an additional 284,524 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,848,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,879,000 after acquiring an additional 196,176 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,855,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,690,000 after acquiring an additional 625,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.55. 1,960,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356,408. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.