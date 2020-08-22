Aigen Investment Management LP Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 8,915.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,734 shares during the quarter. Verisign accounts for 0.6% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Verisign were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verisign by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verisign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $126,732.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.25, for a total transaction of $1,978,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,392 shares in the company, valued at $24,030,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,103 shares of company stock worth $7,023,428 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisign stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $206.73. 1,347,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,951. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.62. Verisign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.77 and a 52 week high of $221.30. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The company had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.43 million. Verisign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Cfra increased their price target on Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.00.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

