Aigen Investment Management LP Has $7.22 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 113.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 636,504 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,723 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises about 0.9% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of Devon Energy worth $7,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 53.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 269.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 134,186 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,766 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $10.44. 4,927,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,790,230. Devon Energy Corp has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.27.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

