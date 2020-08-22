Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 43,139 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 1,927.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,139 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,220,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 62.8% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 93.4% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of BX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,377,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,883. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.39. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average of $53.37.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.95.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $2,162,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,456,351.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $23,045,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,613,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,512,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.