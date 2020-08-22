Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Receives $142.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.71.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALXN. William Blair downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st.
ALXN traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,211,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,669. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $125.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALXN. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 312.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,499,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,079,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,954 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,179 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,963,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,342,000 after purchasing an additional 995,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,154,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.
About Alexion Pharmaceuticals
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.
