Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Receives $142.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALXN. William Blair downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st.

ALXN traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,211,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,669. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $125.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALXN. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 312.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,499,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,079,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,954 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,179 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,963,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,342,000 after purchasing an additional 995,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,154,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

