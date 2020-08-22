Algorand (ALGO) Price Hits $0.56 on Major Exchanges

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00004804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, CoinEx and BitMax. Algorand has a market capitalization of $433.20 million and $167.52 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00137457 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.23 or 0.01679489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00189814 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00161939 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand’s total supply is 3,303,088,850 coins and its circulating supply is 771,817,007 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Hotbit and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

