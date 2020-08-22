Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Increased by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 4.3% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $40,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. National Securities started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.70.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $7.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.80. 25,594,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,685,482. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $161.68 and a 12-month high of $268.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.40. The stock has a market cap of $656.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.