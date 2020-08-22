Allen Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,065 Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Okta by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $10,006,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,932 shares in the company, valued at $13,395,101.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $2,194,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 508,696 shares of company stock worth $101,633,879 over the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OKTA stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.39. 1,050,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,841. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Okta Inc has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $226.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.23 and a 200 day moving average of $166.67. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of -116.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The business had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

