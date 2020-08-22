Allen Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,663 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Golub Capital BDC worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 25,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% during the second quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.75. 446,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.58. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $19.14.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.34%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GBDC shares. TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other news, CEO David Golub acquired 82,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,990.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,440.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 77,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.57 per share, for a total transaction of $976,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,139.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 385,234 shares of company stock worth $4,853,463. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

